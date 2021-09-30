Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC

- New Purchases: DSY, RY4C, CRG, ZAL, JXN,
- Added Positions: VPL, VWO, EWT, EWJ, INDA, NESN, EWA, ROG, EWZ, ASML, NOVN, EWO, SHOP, NOVO B, AZN, ULVR, SAP, EIS, MC, RY, EZA, DGE, SIE, MCHI, TD, EPOL, TTE, GSK, HSBA, RDSA, BP., SU, CNR, ALV, BAS, SAN, RDSB, ADYEN, BATS, RIO, AIR, BMO, OR, EWW, BNS, BAM.A, ENB, AI, IBE, REL, ENEL, BNP, LONN, SAN, GLEN, CNQ, ADS, BNTX, THD, CRDA, ISP, EL, DG, ABBN, ZURN, AD, INVE B, NDA FI, ABX, CM, NTR, EXPN, BAYN, DAI, DPW, DTE, VWS, ATD.B, SAF, GMAB, ABI, ATCO A, NIBE B, CP, MFC, CSU, BHP, CS, PGHN, INGA, DSM, CFR, NXPI, EIDO, AAL, LSEG, ENI, BN, RI, GEBN, DSV, HEXA B, ORSTED, EPHE, ERUS, RKT, NG., MUV2, RMS, KER, AMS, ECH, BCE, CPG, LGEN, PRU, FERG, IFX, BMW, ENGI, SIKA, UBSG, NOKIA, NESTE, VOLV B, WCN, AEM, FTS, SLF, T, BARC, VOD, LLOY, RWE, SGO, ITX, KNEBV, PHIA, CAST, SWED A, MNDI, STM, ESSITY B, ALC, MG, SU, AHT, SN., STLA, STLA, DB1, EOAN, DWNI, TEF, WKL, SAND, VOW3, LR, ICLR, VNA, EWM, WPM, SSE, BA., SRG, CAP, ORA, ML, HOLN, CSGN, UPM, HEIA, ERIC B, INF, SREN, EVO, RACE, DHER, RCI.B, BDEV, TW., STAN, DBK, COLO B, AGS, HM B, KINV B, HEN3, WLN, TKWY, PRX, FRE, AKZA, CRH, TGA,
- Sold Out: RYA, PPBI,
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 12,248 shares, 25.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,157 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.27%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 2,118 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.71%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 1,475 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.23%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 1,310 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.92%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.5 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zalando SE (ZAL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Zalando SE. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $95.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.09 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $80.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.97%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $53, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 101.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $63.87, with an estimated average price of $62.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nestle SA (NESN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Nestle SA by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $143.45 and $184.6, with an estimated average price of $160.75.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $14.73 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $16.25.
