Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 201 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/democracy+international+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND
  1. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 12,248 shares, 25.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.49%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,157 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.27%
  3. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 2,118 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.71%
  4. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 1,475 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.23%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 1,310 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.92%
New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.5 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zalando SE (ZAL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Zalando SE. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $95.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.09 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $80.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.97%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $53, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 101.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $63.87, with an estimated average price of $62.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nestle SA (NESN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Nestle SA by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBI)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $143.45 and $184.6, with an estimated average price of $160.75.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $14.73 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $16.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND. Also check out:

1. DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus