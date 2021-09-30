Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Flutter Entertainment PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 201 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.5 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Zalando SE. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $95.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.09 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $80.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.97%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $53, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 101.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $63.87, with an estimated average price of $62.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Nestle SA by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $143.45 and $184.6, with an estimated average price of $160.75.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $14.73 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $16.25.