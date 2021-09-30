Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys CITIC Securities Co, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Sells Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co

- New Purchases: 600030, 300122, 603986, 603444, 600057, 002736, 300750, 600570, 000858, 300760, 600018, 603501, 600566, 600183, 600019, 002049, 300633, 002129, 000100, 601600, 600438, 002458, 601899, 600887, 603659, 300458, 600153, 688298, 300755, 600803, 601601, 300450, 002304, 002396, 000799, 300327, 600660, 603489, 300628, 002601, 603899, 600406, 603195, 002048, 603982, 600755, 600919, 000568, 603010, 300059, 601009, 603816, 603369, 600998, 603799, 000830, 002078, 603392, 600958, 002262, 688188, 002080, 300014, 601658, 300661, 600104, 603939,
- Added Positions: 601318, 603259, 600028, 600309, 000039, 600519, 601166, 000725, 000001, 000338, 600690, 603833, 300124, 300573, 603129, 600600, 600809, 601668, 600845, 603128,
- Reduced Positions: 603882, 601919, 002254, 002032, 600036, 688139, 600426, 002027, 000898, 600039, 600132, 601607, 002064, 600176, 601888, 601636, 603267, 600606, 601211, 603486, 300146,
- Sold Out: 603288, 300627, 600808, 600031, 002841, 601377, 300244, 002382, 603043, 300033, 000012, 002097, 600779, 002142, 300463, 000157, 300677, 600409, 002139, 300408, 300413, 000961, 300639, 601857, 300395, 300726, 300119, 601390,
For the details of RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rayliant+quantamental+china+equity+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF
- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 287,600 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.22%
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 5,100 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.77%
- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318) - 185,800 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.25%
- CITIC Securities Co Ltd (600030) - 274,500 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809) - 21,373 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CITIC Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 274,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd (300122)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.05 and $196.35, with an estimated average price of $167.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (603986)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $230.05, with an estimated average price of $173.95. The stock is now traded at around $167.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 28,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: G-bits Network Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd (603444)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in G-bits Network Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $366.61 and $533, with an estimated average price of $439.21. The stock is now traded at around $397.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd (600057)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 497,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Guosen Securities Co Ltd (002736)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Guosen Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 309,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 88.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 185,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 126.76%. The purchase prices were between $123 and $168, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $116.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 38,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (600028)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $4.74, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,325,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.85 and $129.45, with an estimated average price of $112.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 38,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: China International Marine Containers (Group) Co L (000039)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co L by 271.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 184,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $1548 and $2105, with an estimated average price of $1760.73. The stock is now traded at around $2124.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd (603288)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $132, with an estimated average price of $109.22.Sold Out: Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd (300627)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $39.27.Sold Out: Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd (600808)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.89 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $5.09.Sold Out: Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd (600031)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $27.34.Sold Out: Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd (002841)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.35 and $127, with an estimated average price of $103.29.Sold Out: China Industrial Securities Co Ltd (601377)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in China Industrial Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
