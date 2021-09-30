Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Discovery Inc, Vivendi SE, Universal Music Group NV, Sells Discovery Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp

New Purchases: DISCA, UMG, JPM, LMACA, AER, GE, GLD, BTI, LINC,

DISCA, UMG, JPM, LMACA, AER, GE, GLD, BTI, LINC, Added Positions: VIV, PSTH, SONY, PSK, CUERVO, MO, LUMN, CMP, EXO, LMACU, TLFA, CTO,

VIV, PSTH, SONY, PSK, CUERVO, MO, LUMN, CMP, EXO, LMACU, TLFA, CTO, Reduced Positions: AON, ODET, VWTR, AMZN, PM, GOOG, DBRG, BRSP, REGN, BRK.B, VER, ELS,

AON, ODET, VWTR, AMZN, PM, GOOG, DBRG, BRSP, REGN, BRK.B, VER, ELS, Sold Out: DISCK, LBTYA, LBRDK, PCG, RR., PGR, DEO, BOLSAA, SAND, EQC, PHG, MLP, LAACZ, VERPF.PFD, BWEL,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Vivendi SE, Universal Music Group NV, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, JPMorgan Chase, sells Discovery Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp, PG&E Corp, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 64 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Foundation Total Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+total+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bollore SA (BOL) - 1,239,539 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR) - 611,721 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 74,136 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Becle SAB de CV (CUERVO) - 1,558,714 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35% EXOR NV (EXO) - 33,900 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 54,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $48.16 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $53.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vivendi SE by 277.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 159,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 204.92%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $13.85. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Becle SAB de CV by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $48.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,558,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $169.8 and $192.82, with an estimated average price of $180.25.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.1.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.