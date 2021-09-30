Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Discovery Inc, Vivendi SE, Universal Music Group NV, Sells Discovery Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Vivendi SE, Universal Music Group NV, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, JPMorgan Chase, sells Discovery Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp, PG&E Corp, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 64 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Foundation Total Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+total+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Foundation Total Return Fund
  1. Bollore SA (BOL) - 1,239,539 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR) - 611,721 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
  3. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 74,136 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Becle SAB de CV (CUERVO) - 1,558,714 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35%
  5. EXOR NV (EXO) - 33,900 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 54,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $48.16 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $53.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vivendi SE (VIV)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vivendi SE by 277.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 159,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 204.92%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $13.85. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Becle SAB de CV (CUERVO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Becle SAB de CV by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $48.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,558,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $169.8 and $192.82, with an estimated average price of $180.25.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45.

Sold Out: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.1.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.



