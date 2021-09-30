USCF ETF Trust Buys DT Midstream Inc, Antero Midstream Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Sells , Kinder Morgan Inc, Gibson Energy Inc

- New Purchases: DTM, AM, CEQP,
- Added Positions: ET, OKE, WMB, ENB, LNG, TRP, PBA, KEY, PAGP, MPLX, ETRN, EPD, WES, ENLC, DCP, MMP, HEP,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, GEI, HESM, TRGP,
- Sold Out: IPL,
For the details of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uscf+midstream+energy+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 220,840 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 233,154 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 383,820 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 77,319 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 130,285 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
USCF ETF Trust initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 63,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
USCF ETF Trust initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 220,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
USCF ETF Trust initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (IPL)
USCF ETF Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.9 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund. Also check out:
1. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund keeps buying