USCF ETF Trust Buys DT Midstream Inc, Antero Midstream Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Sells , Kinder Morgan Inc, Gibson Energy Inc

Investment company USCF ETF Trust Current Portfolio ) buys DT Midstream Inc, Antero Midstream Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, sells , Kinder Morgan Inc, Gibson Energy Inc, Hess Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USCF ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, USCF ETF Trust owns 24 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 220,840 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 233,154 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 383,820 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 77,319 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 130,285 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%

USCF ETF Trust initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 63,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

USCF ETF Trust initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 220,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

USCF ETF Trust initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

USCF ETF Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.9 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.05.