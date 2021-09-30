Logo
Nushares ETF Trust Buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nushares ETF Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, UDR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nushares ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, Nushares ETF Trust owns 35 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuveen+short-term+reit+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF
  1. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) - 247,962 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.88%
  2. UDR Inc (UDR) - 73,387 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.00%
  3. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 26,118 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.96%
  4. Equity Residential (EQR) - 47,603 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.29%
  5. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 12,059 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.75%
New Purchase: Washington REIT (WRE)

Nushares ETF Trust initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $24.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 30,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Nushares ETF Trust added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 76.88%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 247,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Nushares ETF Trust added to a holding in Equity Residential by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 47,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Nushares ETF Trust added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43. The stock is now traded at around $346.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Nushares ETF Trust added to a holding in UDR Inc by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 73,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Nushares ETF Trust added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 17,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Nushares ETF Trust added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 95,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. Also check out:

