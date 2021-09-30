First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi Buys Vornado Realty Trust, LyondellBasell Industries NV, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Sells Unum Group, KeyCorp, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VNO, LYB, IPG, BEN, BKR, APO, WELL, BPOP, JPM, WHR, TXN, MAN, SNA, EOG, CAT,
- Added Positions: OMF, FITB, BG, HPQ, LNC, CMA, CFR, PFG, AVGO, USB, FHN, PNC,
- Reduced Positions: ARES, EXR, LAMR, SLG, STX, MPC, BRX, STWD, CG, SPG, PRU, KIM, LEG, WSO, VTR, STOR, CF, TROW, NWL, CFG, BX, EMN, OZK,
- Sold Out: UNM, KEY, SC, HBAN, GPS, TFC, HBI, RF, SNV, AIG, RTX, IVZ, ZION, SSB, BOKF,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
- Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 76,065 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 13,052 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29%
- Comerica Inc (CMA) - 16,798 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 9,653 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 21,714 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.43%
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 12,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 29,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.58 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 32,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 38,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in HP Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.43 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $41.15.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Reduced: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Ares Management Corp by 45.24%. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $72.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 10,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 52.83%. The sale prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $221.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 2,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 36.68%. The sale prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 5,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $81.72, with an estimated average price of $73.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 16,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 28.79%. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 8,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 20.64%. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 47,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.
