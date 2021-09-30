Logo
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi Buys Vornado Realty Trust, LyondellBasell Industries NV, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Sells Unum Group, KeyCorp, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi (Current Portfolio) buys Vornado Realty Trust, LyondellBasell Industries NV, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Baker Hughes Co, sells Unum Group, KeyCorp, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi. As of 2021Q3, First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi owns 50 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+dorsey+wright+momentum+%26+dividend+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
  1. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 76,065 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
  2. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 13,052 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29%
  3. Comerica Inc (CMA) - 16,798 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  4. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 9,653 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12%
  5. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 21,714 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.43%
New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 12,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 29,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.58 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 32,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 38,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi added to a holding in HP Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.43 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $41.15.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Reduced: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Ares Management Corp by 45.24%. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $72.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 10,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 52.83%. The sale prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $221.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 2,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 36.68%. The sale prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 5,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $81.72, with an estimated average price of $73.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 16,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 28.79%. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 8,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi reduced to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 20.64%. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Vi still held 47,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.



