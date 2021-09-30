First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Buys Argan Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Wintrust Financial Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Powell Industries Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

New Purchases: AGX, GLDD, WTFC, FTCI, IEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Argan Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Wintrust Financial Corp, FTC Solar Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Powell Industries Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, MYR Group Inc, Northwest Pipe Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF. As of 2021Q3, First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF owns 60 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) - 92,589 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 72,414 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 70,470 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.7% MYR Group Inc (MYRG) - 71,474 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.63% RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 33,378 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF initiated holding in Argan Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 109,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 273,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.75 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $90.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF initiated holding in FTC Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 136,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 89,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 136,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 181,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF added to a holding in First Financial Corp by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF added to a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $30.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF sold out a holding in Powell Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.01.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF sold out a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $8.78, with an estimated average price of $8.18.