ALPS Series Trust Buys Altice USA Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company ALPS Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, US Foods Holding Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, ALPS Series Trust owns 23 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarkston Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarkston+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 460,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.29% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 290,000 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.17% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 104,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.67% General Electric Co (GE) - 55,000 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 120,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.71%

ALPS Series Trust initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $38.04, with an estimated average price of $34.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 152.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $72.1, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $99.08 and $116.55, with an estimated average price of $108.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ALPS Series Trust sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.