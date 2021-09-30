Logo
ALPS Series Trust Buys Altice USA Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ALPS Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Altice USA Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, US Foods Holding Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, ALPS Series Trust owns 23 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarkston Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarkston+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarkston Fund
  1. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 460,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.29%
  2. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 290,000 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.17%
  3. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 104,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.67%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 55,000 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 120,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.71%
New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

ALPS Series Trust initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $38.04, with an estimated average price of $34.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 152.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $72.1, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $99.08 and $116.55, with an estimated average price of $108.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

ALPS Series Trust sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.



