Westchester Capital Funds Buys Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sells , Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: FPAC, FPAC, RTPY, KCGI.U, ISOS, ENNV, SHQAU, THMA, AUS, LGV, IPOF, DGNS, EOCW, ENFA, CPSR, FTAA, CMLT, IPVF, GIG, SPGS, CZOO, GMBT, ENVI, ENVI, LOCC.U, LCA, LCA, KAHC.U, SWBK, IIAC, LCAP, VGII, NGCA, PSPC, MBAC, CIIGU, JUGGU, MKTW, MKTW, MOTV, FTPA, KIII, HZON, DCRC, GTPA, GSQD, WPCA, PDOT, OPA, NGC, FLYA.U, LCAA, HCNE, GTPB, CLIM, GIIX, MRAC, EUCR,
- Added Positions: NRAC, CPUH.U, FMCC, KVSA, KVSC, GSQD.U, ZWRK, ISLE, ISLE,
- Reduced Positions: FNMA,
- Sold Out: BPYU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, RTPYU, RTPYU, SPFR.U, SRNGU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, TWCT, AAQC, LHAA, THMAU, MAAC, SNRH, VYGG, CONX, YAC, SCVX, LGV.U, FCAC, ENFAU, GRSV, FTAAU, GIGGU, IPVF.U, ATMR.U, RAAC, AURCU, CAHCU, OSH, WKME, LYEL, ELEV, LMACU, PACE,
For the details of WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+alternatives%3A+credit+event+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund
- FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (FTVIU) - 10,055 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
- Kairos Acquisition Corp (KAIRU) - 9,879 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio.
- Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (HTPA.U) - 8,984 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
- Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC) - 9,408 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 9,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V (KCGI.U)
Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.511200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)
Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNV)
Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Noble Rock Acquisition Corp (NRAC)
Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Noble Rock Acquisition Corp by 236.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC)
Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 76.27%. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.882950. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 154.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)
Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (BPYU)
Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.25 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.66.Sold Out: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.U)
Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.56.Sold Out: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.U)
Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.56.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)
Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)
Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR.U)
Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.28.
