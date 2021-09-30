Logo
Westchester Capital Funds Buys Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sells , Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Westchester Capital Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V, Isos Acquisition Corp, sells , Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Funds. As of 2021Q3, Westchester Capital Funds owns 206 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+alternatives%3A+credit+event+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund
  1. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (FTVIU) - 10,055 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kairos Acquisition Corp (KAIRU) - 9,879 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (HTPA.U) - 8,984 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC) - 9,408 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 9,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V (KCGI.U)

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.511200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNV)

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Noble Rock Acquisition Corp (NRAC)

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Noble Rock Acquisition Corp by 236.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC)

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 76.27%. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.882950. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 154.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (BPYU)

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.25 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.66.

Sold Out: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.U)

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR.U)

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund. Also check out:

1. WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund keeps buying
