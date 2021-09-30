Westchester Capital Funds Buys Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sells , Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp

Investment company Westchester Capital Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V, Isos Acquisition Corp, sells , Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Funds. As of 2021Q3, Westchester Capital Funds owns 206 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+alternatives%3A+credit+event+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (FTVIU) - 10,055 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Kairos Acquisition Corp (KAIRU) - 9,879 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (HTPA.U) - 8,984 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC) - 9,408 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC) - 9,408 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 9,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.511200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds initiated holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Noble Rock Acquisition Corp by 236.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 76.27%. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.882950. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 154.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.25 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.66.

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Westchester Capital Funds sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.28.