Barings Funds Trust Buys Meituan, Ping An Bank Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, Sells ENN Energy Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

Investment company Barings Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Meituan, Ping An Bank Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, Natura &Co Holding SA, Emaar Properties PJSC, sells ENN Energy Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Kuaishou Technology, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barings Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Barings Funds Trust owns 48 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 52,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 16,342 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 13,400 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 7,307 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 6,237 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 41,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in Meituan by 144.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in Emaar Properties PJSC by 286.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $4.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 119,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.6 and $177, with an estimated average price of $153.45.

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89.

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in Fix Price Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.