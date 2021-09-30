Barings Funds Trust Buys Meituan, Ping An Bank Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, Sells ENN Energy Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

- New Purchases: 000001, 600803, NTCO3,
- Added Positions: 03690, EMAAR, 01313, 00939, 086790, 005930, YUMC, 02318, 00135,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, 00700, LI, AGL, PRX, INFY,
- Sold Out: 02688, 02601, 01024, GDS, FIXP, EDU,
For the details of Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barings+global+emerging+markets+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 52,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 16,342 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 13,400 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 7,307 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 6,237 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd (600803)
Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 41,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO3)
Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meituan (03690)
Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in Meituan by 144.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Emaar Properties PJSC (EMAAR)
Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in Emaar Properties PJSC by 286.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $4.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 119,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd (01313)
Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (02688)
Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.6 and $177, with an estimated average price of $153.45.Sold Out: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (02601)
Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: Kuaishou Technology (01024)
Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.Sold Out: Fix Price Group Ltd (FIXP)
Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in Fix Price Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $8.47.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.
