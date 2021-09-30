Barings Funds Trust Buys Meituan, Ping An Bank Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, Sells ENN Energy Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Barings Funds Trust Buys Meituan, Ping An Bank Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, Sells ENN Energy Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Barings Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Meituan, Ping An Bank Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, Natura &Co Holding SA, Emaar Properties PJSC, sells ENN Energy Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Kuaishou Technology, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barings Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Barings Funds Trust owns 48 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barings+global+emerging+markets+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 52,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 16,342 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 13,400 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
  4. Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 7,307 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 6,237 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd (600803)

Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 41,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO3)

Barings Funds Trust initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meituan (03690)

Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in Meituan by 144.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Emaar Properties PJSC (EMAAR)

Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in Emaar Properties PJSC by 286.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $4.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 119,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd (01313)

Barings Funds Trust added to a holding in China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (02688)

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.6 and $177, with an estimated average price of $153.45.

Sold Out: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (02601)

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Sold Out: Kuaishou Technology (01024)

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.

Sold Out: Fix Price Group Ltd (FIXP)

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in Fix Price Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Barings Funds Trust sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barings Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus