Syntax Etf Trust Buys Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group, GameStop Corp, Sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc

PRGO, UNM, GME, PFGC, NOV, VSCO, TNDM, OPCH, DTM, APPS, SAIA, MIME, CRNC, GXO, HBAN, Added Positions: MKSI, AZTA, SAM, COHR, ASB, HAIN, SABR, GHC, TREE, MEDP, LOPE, POST, SYNH, ARWR, TDS, JAZZ, HFC, NUS, SMG, TRIP, NCR, JLL, CASY, ENR, WSM, SRCL, XRX, YELP, CDK, BCO, EXEL, SCI, ACIW, WWE, CLH, TGNA, JACK, JBLU, NTCT, OHI, MUSA, AMED, AZPN, CBRL, CNX, CFR, HWC, HOG, NKTR, JWN, RPM, TR, WTFC, PRG, VC, OLLI, VVV, Y, ADS, AEO, CIEN, ENS, EQT, SR, LANC, MTZ, MRCY, MUR, NJR, OLN, OSK, AVNT, PCH, RYN, UMBF, WEX, EBS, KAR, CIT, SBRA, COTY, ELY, DY, FICO, FLS, HR, MLKN, JW.A, LPX, MMS, RS, SLM, XPO, URBN, VSAT, HOMB, LEA, OGS, HQY, UNVR, ADNT, ALE, AYI, AVT, CADE, CADE, OZK, CAR, NNN, INGR, CW, EME, EPR, FNB, PACW, FFIN, FL, FULT, GATX, GNTX, GBCI, GT, HE, IIVI, IBOC, KRC, LAMR, MDU, MSM, MAC, MSA, NFG, NEOG, PDCO, PII, PB, STL, RGEN, RGLD, SON, SNV, TXRH, WEN, UBSI, X, OLED, VLY, VSH, TNL, DAN, RGA, PEB, RCM, SIX, VAC, SRC, SAIC, BRX, STOR, UE, PK, JBGS, BYD, CATY, CLF, CMC, OFC, CUZ, WOLF, EWBC, HRB, HIW, KBH, ORI, SEIC, SLG, UGI, UMPQ, DEI, HPP, DOC,

Investment company Syntax Etf Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group, GameStop Corp, Performance Food Group Co, NOV Inc, sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syntax Etf Trust. As of 2021Q3, Syntax Etf Trust owns 401 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syntax+stratified+midcap+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,067 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Azenta Inc (AZTA) - 856 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.96% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 7,260 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.59% Yelp Inc (YELP) - 2,186 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70% Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) - 584 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%

Syntax Etf Trust initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syntax Etf Trust initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syntax Etf Trust initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syntax Etf Trust initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syntax Etf Trust initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.