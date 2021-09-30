Guardian Capital Fundamental Global Equity Fund Buys MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sells Alphabet Inc, Keyence Corp

Added Positions: MKTX, CHR, YUMC,

MKTX, CHR, YUMC, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, 6861, MA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, sells Alphabet Inc, Keyence Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Fundamental Global Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Guardian Capital Fundamental Global Equity Fund owns 25 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GUARDIAN CAPITAL FUNDAMENTAL GLOBAL EQUITY FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+capital+fundamental+global+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Essilorluxottica (EL) - 10,907 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% CME Group Inc (CME) - 10,344 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 742 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 764 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 18,142 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Guardian Capital Fundamental Global Equity Fund added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 121.85%. The purchase prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17. The stock is now traded at around $413.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Guardian Capital Fundamental Global Equity Fund added to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 222.70%. The purchase prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.