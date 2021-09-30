GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade F

- New Purchases: BND, SCHR, AGZ, SPAB,
- Added Positions: VCIT, VGLT, HYLB, JNK, VWOB, ICVT, LQD, SPMB, SHYG, SJNK, UUP, USHY, USDU,
- Sold Out: ITOT, FLRN, VTIP, SPTS, VCSH, IWD, IXG,
These are the top 5 holdings of GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 567,444 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.83%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 648,158 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 245,558 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 222,169 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.39%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 119,676 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 245,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 224,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.49 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $118.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 89,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 351,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.12 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $93.99. The stock is now traded at around $92.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 222,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.64 and $103.23, with an estimated average price of $100.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $50.63.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.6 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $30.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $82.14, with an estimated average price of $81.94.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.17 and $162.53, with an estimated average price of $158.88.
