GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade F

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund owns 17 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidepath+flexible+income+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund
  1. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 567,444 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.83%
  2. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 648,158 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 245,558 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 222,169 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.39%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 119,676 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 245,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 224,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.49 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $118.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 89,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 351,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.12 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $93.99. The stock is now traded at around $92.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 222,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.64 and $103.23, with an estimated average price of $100.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $50.63.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.6 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $82.14, with an estimated average price of $81.94.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.17 and $162.53, with an estimated average price of $158.88.



1. GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GuidePath Flexible Income Allocation Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar
