First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii Buys Kerry Logistics Network, LG Uplus Corp, Kerry Properties, Sells CapitaLand, Boral

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii (Current Portfolio) buys Kerry Logistics Network, LG Uplus Corp, Kerry Properties, HMM, SK Telecom Co, sells CapitaLand, Boral during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii. As of 2021Q3, First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii owns 98 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+asia+pacific+ex-japan+alphadex+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
  1. LG Uplus Corp (032640) - 44,230 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44%
  2. SK Telecom Co Ltd (017670) - 5,983 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44%
  3. HMM (011200) - 18,683 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44%
  4. KT Corp (030200) - 19,179 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44%
  5. POSCO Chemical Co Ltd (003670) - 3,496 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.46%
Added: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd (00636)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in Kerry Logistics Network Ltd by 95.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 218,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LG Uplus Corp (032640)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in LG Uplus Corp by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $13650 and $15150, with an estimated average price of $14576.2. The stock is now traded at around $14050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kerry Properties Ltd (00683)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in Kerry Properties Ltd by 58.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.96 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 165,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HMM (011200)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in HMM by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $33700 and $48100, with an estimated average price of $40460.8. The stock is now traded at around $26500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (017670)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $93683.8 and $107514, with an estimated average price of $101108. The stock is now traded at around $61300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KT Corp (030200)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in KT Corp by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $31600 and $34900, with an estimated average price of $33038.5. The stock is now traded at around $32700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CapitaLand Ltd (C31)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sold Out: Boral Ltd (BLD)

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii sold out a holding in Boral Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund. Also check out:

1. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

