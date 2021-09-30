First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii Buys Kerry Logistics Network, LG Uplus Corp, Kerry Properties, Sells CapitaLand, Boral

Added Positions: 00636, 032640, 00683, 011200, 017670, 030200, 003670, 00754, 015760, 01113, 033780, 010130, 105560, 003550, 00669, 000270, 004020, SOL, 035720, 316140, 024110, 000720, MIN, 00001, 02689, 086790, 055550, 01308, 066570, 005490, 034220, 011070, 097950, OZL, 000810, 003490, 096770, 011780, 086280, 161390, HVN, 021240, O32, DMP, BSL, F34, 071050, 009540, 00868, AZJ, MFT, NCM, C6L, 034730, C07, 00288, 009830, 005380, 00004, 00016, 000660, FMG, 00002, 00006, N2IU, O39, HKHGF, ANZ, IPL, TAH, 01038, 00813, RIO, 00012, JBH, EVN, 00019, JARLF, 01999, SUN, S32, AST, ALL, TLS, SHL, 00388, D05, SPK, Z74, STO, ME8U, NAB, WES, WBC, SVW, V03, BHP, 00023,

00636, 032640, 00683, 011200, 017670, 030200, 003670, 00754, 015760, 01113, 033780, 010130, 105560, 003550, 00669, 000270, 004020, SOL, 035720, 316140, 024110, 000720, MIN, 00001, 02689, 086790, 055550, 01308, 066570, 005490, 034220, 011070, 097950, OZL, 000810, 003490, 096770, 011780, 086280, 161390, HVN, 021240, O32, DMP, BSL, F34, 071050, 009540, 00868, AZJ, MFT, NCM, C6L, 034730, C07, 00288, 009830, 005380, 00004, 00016, 000660, FMG, 00002, 00006, N2IU, O39, HKHGF, ANZ, IPL, TAH, 01038, 00813, RIO, 00012, JBH, EVN, 00019, JARLF, 01999, SUN, S32, AST, ALL, TLS, SHL, 00388, D05, SPK, Z74, STO, ME8U, NAB, WES, WBC, SVW, V03, BHP, 00023, Sold Out: C31, BLD,

Investment company First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii Current Portfolio ) buys Kerry Logistics Network, LG Uplus Corp, Kerry Properties, HMM, SK Telecom Co, sells CapitaLand, Boral during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii. As of 2021Q3, First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii owns 98 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+asia+pacific+ex-japan+alphadex+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

LG Uplus Corp (032640) - 44,230 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44% SK Telecom Co Ltd (017670) - 5,983 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44% HMM (011200) - 18,683 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44% KT Corp (030200) - 19,179 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44% POSCO Chemical Co Ltd (003670) - 3,496 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.46%

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in Kerry Logistics Network Ltd by 95.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 218,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in LG Uplus Corp by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $13650 and $15150, with an estimated average price of $14576.2. The stock is now traded at around $14050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in Kerry Properties Ltd by 58.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.96 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 165,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in HMM by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $33700 and $48100, with an estimated average price of $40460.8. The stock is now traded at around $26500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $93683.8 and $107514, with an estimated average price of $101108. The stock is now traded at around $61300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii added to a holding in KT Corp by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $31600 and $34900, with an estimated average price of $33038.5. The stock is now traded at around $32700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

First Trust Exchange-traded Alphadex Fund Ii sold out a holding in Boral Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.71.