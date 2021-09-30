Managed Portfolio Series Buys Haemonetics Corp, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Patterson Inc, Sells Healthcare Services Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: HAE, SFM,

Investment company Managed Portfolio Series Current Portfolio ) buys Haemonetics Corp, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Patterson Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Frontdoor Inc, sells Healthcare Services Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Portfolio Series. As of 2021Q3, Managed Portfolio Series owns 49 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 33,732 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 113,466 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 24,373 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) - 21,406 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) - 26,278 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%

Managed Portfolio Series initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $24.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 48,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 47.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 36,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 34,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 68.95%. The purchase prices were between $6.46 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 84,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Extreme Networks Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 102,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Managed Portfolio Series sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.78.

Managed Portfolio Series reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 37.04%. The sale prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Managed Portfolio Series still held 34,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 46.4%. The sale prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Managed Portfolio Series still held 3,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 28.71%. The sale prices were between $32.54 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Managed Portfolio Series still held 31,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 20.99%. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Managed Portfolio Series still held 69,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series reduced to a holding in EnerSys by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $73.39 and $99.3, with an estimated average price of $88.76. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Managed Portfolio Series still held 6,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Managed Portfolio Series reduced to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 22.32%. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Managed Portfolio Series still held 14,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.