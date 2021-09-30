Mairs and Power Balanced Fund Buys Texas Instruments Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells 3M Co, American Express Co, M&T Bank Corp

New Purchases: PNC,

PNC, Added Positions: TXN, XEL, HSY, ECL, HD,

TXN, XEL, HSY, ECL, HD, Reduced Positions: GOOG, MMM, AXP, ROK, DIS, FAST, HON, PFG, PFE, SHW, LLY,

GOOG, MMM, AXP, ROK, DIS, FAST, HON, PFG, PFE, SHW, LLY, Sold Out: MTB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, sells 3M Co, American Express Co, M&T Bank Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q3, Mairs and Power Balanced Fund owns 53 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mairs and Power Balanced Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mairs+and+power+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mairs and Power

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,250 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 71,500 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 436,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 120,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Mairs and Power Balanced Fund initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $201.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mairs and Power Balanced Fund added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mairs and Power Balanced Fund added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mairs and Power Balanced Fund sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.