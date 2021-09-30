Mairs and Power Balanced Fund Buys Texas Instruments Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells 3M Co, American Express Co, M&T Bank Corp

- New Purchases: PNC,
- Added Positions: TXN, XEL, HSY, ECL, HD,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, MMM, AXP, ROK, DIS, FAST, HON, PFG, PFE, SHW, LLY,
- Sold Out: MTB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mairs and Power Balanced Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,250 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 71,500 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 436,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 120,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
Mairs and Power Balanced Fund initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $201.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Mairs and Power Balanced Fund added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Mairs and Power Balanced Fund added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Mairs and Power Balanced Fund sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.
