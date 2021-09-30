Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund Buys The AZEK Co Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells , NVE Corp, Workiva Inc

- New Purchases: AZEK, MVST,
- Added Positions: JAMF, JAMF, SNBR, CMBM, AIR, PII, CCMP, GBCI, SKYT, MCS, HUBG, TNC, EPAC, OSK, NVT, FUL, IIN,
- Reduced Positions: WK, CYBE, THRM, PDCO, INSP, DGII, DOC, GWB, ASB, MGPI, GNRC, TECH, CFR, COR, DCI,
- Sold Out: RAVN, NVEC, THCB, CLXT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund
- Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 231,500 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
- Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 59,900 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 68,600 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
- Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 117,600 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
- Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) - 264,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Microvast Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 324,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $89.6 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 104,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 119.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 95,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in SkyWater Technology Inc by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $34.35, with an estimated average price of $26.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 136,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.11 and $59.4, with an estimated average price of $57.95.Sold Out: NVE Corp (NVEC)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in NVE Corp. The sale prices were between $63.4 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.Sold Out: Calyxt Inc (CLXT)
Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Calyxt Inc. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.88.
