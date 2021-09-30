Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund Buys The AZEK Co Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells , NVE Corp, Workiva Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys The AZEK Co Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Sleep Number Corp, Cambium Networks Corp, sells , NVE Corp, Workiva Inc, CyberOptics Corp, Patterson Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mairs+and+power+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund
  1. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 231,500 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 59,900 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 68,600 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
  4. Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 117,600 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
  5. Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) - 264,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Microvast Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 324,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $89.6 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 104,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 119.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 95,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund added to a holding in SkyWater Technology Inc by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $34.35, with an estimated average price of $26.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 136,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.11 and $59.4, with an estimated average price of $57.95.

Sold Out: NVE Corp (NVEC)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in NVE Corp. The sale prices were between $63.4 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Sold Out: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Sold Out: Calyxt Inc (CLXT)

Mairs and Power Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Calyxt Inc. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.88.



