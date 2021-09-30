Mairs and Power Growth Fund Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sysco Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells 3M Co, Pfizer Inc, Proto Labs Inc

- New Purchases: SNBR,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SYY, SCHW, ATVI, HRL, PII, SHW, USB, JAMF, JAMF,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, MMM, GOOG, TECH, COR, PFE, WFC, MSFT, PRLB, TTC, MDT, GWB, THRM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,441,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 139,500 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 89,300 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 615,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 3,755,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
Mairs and Power Growth Fund initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.6 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mairs and Power Growth Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3393.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 89,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Mairs and Power Growth Fund added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Mairs and Power Growth Fund added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,112,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Mairs and Power Growth Fund added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
4. Stocks that Mairs and Power Growth Fund keeps buying