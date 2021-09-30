Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Buys United Natural Foods Inc, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, MYR Group Inc

New Purchases: UNFI, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ELVT, CCJ, HCC, NOG, DSX, TDC, REI, BAK, SPTN, MGY, WFRD, LOMA, VEDL, AMX, SIRI, YPF, ELP, DGICA, JBSS, NMIH, WWE, KR, CARS, CCK, SPSC, WOW, BRBR, CAMP, SIFY, IHRT, OTIS, INSE, TNET, NSP, CMRE, PANL, DT, PRDO, DSKE, AXON, TGH, CDNS, RDWR, CNTY, LTRX, LSCC, GGG, SWBI, LITE, FICO, AVID, ESNT, AGS, TX, EFX, POOL, SYNA, HLI, QRVO, DK, STGW, RLGT, TSCO, NOW, ZIXI, QLYS, SKY, ACLS, SSTK, ECOM, SIG, EZPW, SIMO, DBX, AUD, AUD, REV, SNPS, MANH, CROX, GPI, TBI, CPRT, ASX, HDSN, WDAY, AVY, ZIM, SCVL, KLIC, ON, QUAD, YETI, TPR, TER, BNED, DECK, MPWR, BBW, IMOS, CONN, DDS, BBBY, VSCO,

Investment company Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Current Portfolio ) buys United Natural Foods Inc, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Elevate Credit Inc, sells BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, MYR Group Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii. As of 2021Q3, Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii owns 152 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,265 shares, 24.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 541 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 4,360 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.92% Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 863 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 863 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $19.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 150.68%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 103.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in TrueCar Inc by 107.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.84 and $5.77, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 101.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.75, with an estimated average price of $59.8.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72.