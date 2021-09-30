Logo
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Buys United Natural Foods Inc, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, MYR Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii (Current Portfolio) buys United Natural Foods Inc, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Elevate Credit Inc, sells BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, MYR Group Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii. As of 2021Q3, Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii owns 152 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/counterpoint+tactical+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,265 shares, 24.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
  2. United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 541 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 4,360 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.92%
  4. Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 863 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $19.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

New Purchase: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 150.68%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 103.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in TrueCar Inc by 107.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.84 and $5.77, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 101.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Sold Out: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.75, with an estimated average price of $59.8.

Sold Out: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund keeps buying
