Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Buys United Natural Foods Inc, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, MYR Group Inc

- New Purchases: UNFI, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ELVT, CCJ, HCC, NOG, DSX, TDC, REI, BAK, SPTN, MGY, WFRD, LOMA, VEDL, AMX, SIRI, YPF, ELP, DGICA, JBSS, NMIH, WWE, KR, CARS, CCK, SPSC, WOW, BRBR, CAMP, SIFY, IHRT, OTIS, INSE, TNET, NSP, CMRE, PANL, DT, PRDO, DSKE, AXON, TGH, CDNS, RDWR, CNTY, LTRX, LSCC, GGG, SWBI, LITE, FICO, AVID, ESNT, AGS, TX, EFX, POOL, SYNA, HLI, QRVO, DK, STGW, RLGT, TSCO, NOW, ZIXI, QLYS, SKY, ACLS, SSTK, ECOM, SIG, EZPW, SIMO, DBX, AUD, AUD, REV, SNPS, MANH, CROX, GPI, TBI, CPRT, ASX, HDSN, WDAY, AVY, ZIM, SCVL, KLIC, ON, QUAD, YETI, TPR, TER, BNED, DECK, MPWR, BBW, IMOS, CONN, DDS, BBBY, VSCO,
- Added Positions: SPY, CBD, RRD, TRUE, AVYA, QRTEA, EA, GLNG, ORN, JACK, AXL, SUP, WLKP, VRSN, VSTO, LRCX, CVLT, GNTX, PFSI, BZH, TTM, SBGI, SUN, CSTM, TRTN, CRUS, CURO, NOK, DFIN, FAF, SGMS, EPAM, GNRC, MSCI, RLGY, STC, GRMN, AMPY, MIME, EVC, DIOD, CSV, RRR, GCI, TPX, ATEN,
- Sold Out: BXC, MOD, MYRG, TACO, BYD, MCY, MTDR, SXC, VGR, ACGL, AGYS, AMAT, CGNX, EBAY, EXTR, KLAC, NAVI, NCMI, PDCE, STKS, TTEC, VIRT, WBA, ACCO, BC, CAPL, DHI, DKS, GLP, HRB, JBL, BBWI, LW, OC, PFGC, PII, SAH, SCI, SID, SPH, TMHC, VALE, WHR, HWM, BHF, NEXA, CARR, ATVI, CBOE, CDW, COLM, CPLP, FLEX, ZD, LMRK, NSIT, NXPI, ORLY, OSBC, PRFT, TRMB, TTWO, UCTT, AFG, ALLY, ANET, ARCO, ARW, AVT, BAH, BRO, BWXT, CCS, F, FCN, FNF, G, GDDY, ICL, INFY, KMPR, KNX, LDOS, MUSA, ORI, PGR, PHM, RWT, SNX, TGT, THG, TLYS, TPH, VVV, WIT, WSM, YUM, SBOW, VST, FTNT, ODFL, RBBN, SSNC, CLS, LUMN, DLB, HLF, RDN, CASA,
For the details of Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/counterpoint+tactical+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,265 shares, 24.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 541 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 4,360 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.92%
- Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 863 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $19.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 952 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 150.68%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 103.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TrueCar Inc (TRUE)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in TrueCar Inc by 107.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.84 and $5.77, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 101.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $13.98.Sold Out: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $50.35.Sold Out: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $13.78.Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.75, with an estimated average price of $59.8.Sold Out: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72.
