PIMCO Equity Series Buys Chevron Corp, AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Renault SA

- New Purchases: DNB, DNB, BKR, FE, LMT, NTR, 8630, VIAC,
- Added Positions: CVX, T, MO, VLO, KMI, MPC, ENB, OKE, WMB, PFE, XOM, PRU, PSX, WBA, CSCO, VZ, C, BAS, KEY, 2914, JPM, 8058, SPG, BP., G, EN, TTE, REP, ACS, 9432, CMA, MRK, DAI, 9433, AZJ, NN, LUMN, COP, MTB, RF, USB, BHP, BA., BN, 8601, 4502, NHY, 5214, NAVI, HPE, GILD, HBAN, OMC, XRX, DTE, EURN, MAP, NTGY, 8002, 7974, 8591, 6724, CAH, HD, PPL, UNM, BNS, BATS, EOAN, FORTUM, 8031, 3382, 8053, 4208, SPK, EVR, 1COV, FRO, HPQ, JNPR, MCD, NTAP, MG, ANZ, FMG, AGL, KEY, REI.UN, DPW, ACA, KPN, AD, SAMPO, 8309, 7267, 4188, 9104, 8604, VOW3, 8725, 8953, CIT, CFG, MNG, TXN, CNQ,
- Reduced Positions: OXY, BBVA, CBA, SLB, WFC, ABBV, KHC, IVZ, RIO, 7751, TRGP, ABBN, NLY, BHP, ZURN, EQNR, ENI, ROG, TEF, IP, ADEN, RDSA, SIE, STX, LI, SREN, NRZ, MMM, D, DUK, ETN, IBM, PM, NWL, MUV2, REE, HP, VEON, ENEL, 8308, BEN, MTS, VOD, 5020, 6752, 6301, 5019, 1812, 6471, 7202, 2768, 7011, 6501, 1878, 6178, AMGN, 9101, BMW, UNP, LGEN, ABDN, IRM, ORA, SAN, GLW, NESN, BMY, FITB, SU, KO, LYB, MET, CAT, PFG, QCOM, 2121, AMCR, UPS, VTR, UPM, WPL, ARX, 8411, BAYN, 2503, 8001, 7270, SOLB, AGS, COL, 5201,
- Sold Out: M, RNO, KSS, BBBY, BT.A, F, PK, BBWI, RMG, KN, 7272, SGO, BX, WPP, WY, LVS, JWN, VOE, 8035, GM, GPS, FR, RXL, EVK, TPR, 00551, WDC, IPL, KGF, MKS, WRK, PST, ABN, EZJ, EDP, LUNE, VET, 00813, TGT, 1808, HST, FL, ALD, 00659, SRG,
For the details of PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pimco+dividend+and+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 121,084 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 131,417 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
- TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 107,084 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 182,168 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.68%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 35,377 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.85%
PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DNB Bank ASA (DNB)
PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.45 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 35,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 182,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 37.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 78.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 64,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $16.11 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20.Sold Out: Renault SA (RNO)
PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Renault SA. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $31.62.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $27.08.Sold Out: BT Group PLC (BT.A)
PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in BT Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.73.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.Reduced: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 36.83%. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $32.86, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 90,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 34.87%. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 192,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia by 54.23%. The sale prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 6,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 44.44%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 22,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.4%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 11,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 57.85%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 6,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund. Also check out:
1. PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund keeps buying