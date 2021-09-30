PIMCO Equity Series Buys Chevron Corp, AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Renault SA

Investment company PIMCO Equity Series Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Macy's Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Renault SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Commonwealth Bank of Australia during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PIMCO Equity Series. As of 2021Q3, PIMCO Equity Series owns 293 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 121,084 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 131,417 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15% TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 107,084 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% AT&T Inc (T) - 182,168 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.68% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 35,377 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.85%

PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.45 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 35,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 182,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 37.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 78.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 64,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $16.11 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20.

PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Renault SA. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $27.08.

PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in BT Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.73.

PIMCO Equity Series sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 36.83%. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $32.86, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 90,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 34.87%. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 192,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia by 54.23%. The sale prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 6,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 44.44%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 22,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.4%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 11,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PIMCO Equity Series reduced to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 57.85%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. PIMCO Equity Series still held 6,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.