DoubleLine Funds Trust Buys AGNC Investment Corp, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Sells Voya Prime Rate Trust

Investment company DoubleLine Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys AGNC Investment Corp, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, sells Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DoubleLine Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, DoubleLine Funds Trust owns 8 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DoubleLine Multi-Asset Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doubleline+multi-asset+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 17,800 shares, 26.74% of the total portfolio. Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 59,000 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. MFA Financial Inc (MFA) - 132,000 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 37,000 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 14,500 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.

DoubleLine Funds Trust initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.62%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DoubleLine Funds Trust initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.