J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DTE, CNP, STZ, BBY, OTIS,
- Added Positions: ORLY, NSC, MA, GOOGL, ODFL, ACN, MSFT, TGT, INTU, TMO, WMT, AMZN, BMY, LLY, UNP, LOW, JNJ, MDLZ, TT, WEC, ABBV, PG, UNH, PEP, PGR, DE, UPS, CMCSA, SWK, HSY, KO, V, SPGI, MRK, XEL, CB, TMUS, VZ, KMB, NEE, AVY, ADP, FB, NFLX, PLD, AJG, TXN, NKE, TRP, USB, WFC, HIG, EQIX, MDT, ETN, LIN, BRK.B, PSA, VRTX, REGN, ADI, EVRG, SUI, ANTM, CTVA, ICE, DUK, PM, ORCL, CHTR, NOC, MO, PPG, STX, TRV, ADBE, DG, BAH, EMN, BSX, GWW, BIIB, TFC, RF, EL, AAPL, COST,
- Sold Out: CMS, SRE, LDOS, TJX, APH, AWK, BDX,
For the details of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+premium+income+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 546,160 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 112,344 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,551 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.04%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 188,060 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,254 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.38%
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 546,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 996,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $246.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 142,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 371.44%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $692.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 82,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 265.49%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 195,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 166.64%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $360.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 140,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 99.04%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 22,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $355.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 199,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Target Corp by 99.39%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $224.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 241,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. Also check out:
1. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF keeps buying