J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DTE, CNP, STZ, BBY, OTIS,

DTE, CNP, STZ, BBY, OTIS, Added Positions: ORLY, NSC, MA, GOOGL, ODFL, ACN, MSFT, TGT, INTU, TMO, WMT, AMZN, BMY, LLY, UNP, LOW, JNJ, MDLZ, TT, WEC, ABBV, PG, UNH, PEP, PGR, DE, UPS, CMCSA, SWK, HSY, KO, V, SPGI, MRK, XEL, CB, TMUS, VZ, KMB, NEE, AVY, ADP, FB, NFLX, PLD, AJG, TXN, NKE, TRP, USB, WFC, HIG, EQIX, MDT, ETN, LIN, BRK.B, PSA, VRTX, REGN, ADI, EVRG, SUI, ANTM, CTVA, ICE, DUK, PM, ORCL, CHTR, NOC, MO, PPG, STX, TRV, ADBE, DG, BAH, EMN, BSX, GWW, BIIB, TFC, RF, EL, AAPL, COST,

ORLY, NSC, MA, GOOGL, ODFL, ACN, MSFT, TGT, INTU, TMO, WMT, AMZN, BMY, LLY, UNP, LOW, JNJ, MDLZ, TT, WEC, ABBV, PG, UNH, PEP, PGR, DE, UPS, CMCSA, SWK, HSY, KO, V, SPGI, MRK, XEL, CB, TMUS, VZ, KMB, NEE, AVY, ADP, FB, NFLX, PLD, AJG, TXN, NKE, TRP, USB, WFC, HIG, EQIX, MDT, ETN, LIN, BRK.B, PSA, VRTX, REGN, ADI, EVRG, SUI, ANTM, CTVA, ICE, DUK, PM, ORCL, CHTR, NOC, MO, PPG, STX, TRV, ADBE, DG, BAH, EMN, BSX, GWW, BIIB, TFC, RF, EL, AAPL, COST, Sold Out: CMS, SRE, LDOS, TJX, APH, AWK, BDX,

Investment company J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Current Portfolio ) buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust. As of 2021Q3, J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust owns 92 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+premium+income+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 546,160 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 112,344 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,551 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.04% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 188,060 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,254 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.38%

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 546,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 996,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $246.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 142,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 371.44%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $692.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 82,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 265.49%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 195,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 166.64%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $360.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 140,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 99.04%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 22,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $355.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 199,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Target Corp by 99.39%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $224.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 241,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.