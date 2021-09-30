Logo
T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. Buys BHP Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Sells Polymetal International PLC, CyrusOne Inc, Sandstorm Gold

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Wesdome Gold Mines, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Polymetal International PLC, CyrusOne Inc, Sandstorm Gold, Lundin Mining Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. owns 242 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+real+assets+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.
  1. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 4,898,700 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.69%
  2. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 972,172 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  3. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 1,086,549 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,099,115 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
  5. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 558,578 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69. The stock is now traded at around $438.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 90,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.16 and $193.41, with an estimated average price of $178.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 178,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 636,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 140,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (JYEU)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Lendlease Global Commercial REIT. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.87. The stock is now traded at around $0.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,065,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.39 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 4,898,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd by 98.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.93, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,530,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 333,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Granges AB (GRNG)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Granges AB by 176.85%. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $122.5, with an estimated average price of $113.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,596,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 244.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 323,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 814,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Polymetal International PLC. The sale prices were between $1208.4 and $1662.4, with an estimated average price of $1499.69.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

Sold Out: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.92.

Sold Out: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $8.77 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92.

Sold Out: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $78.98 and $93.55, with an estimated average price of $85.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. keeps buying
