T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. Buys BHP Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Sells Polymetal International PLC, CyrusOne Inc, Sandstorm Gold

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BHP Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Wesdome Gold Mines, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Polymetal International PLC, CyrusOne Inc, Sandstorm Gold, Lundin Mining Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. owns 242 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+real+assets+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 4,898,700 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.69% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 972,172 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 1,086,549 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,099,115 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 558,578 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69. The stock is now traded at around $438.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 90,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.16 and $193.41, with an estimated average price of $178.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 178,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 636,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 140,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Lendlease Global Commercial REIT. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.87. The stock is now traded at around $0.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,065,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.39 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 4,898,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd by 98.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.93, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,530,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 333,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Granges AB by 176.85%. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $122.5, with an estimated average price of $113.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,596,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 244.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 323,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 814,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Polymetal International PLC. The sale prices were between $1208.4 and $1662.4, with an estimated average price of $1499.69.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.92.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $8.77 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92.

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $78.98 and $93.55, with an estimated average price of $85.74.