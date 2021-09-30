Destra Investment Trust Buys ThredUp Inc, Etsy Inc, Riskified, Sells , , 2U Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Destra Investment Trust Buys ThredUp Inc, Etsy Inc, Riskified, Sells , , 2U Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Destra Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys ThredUp Inc, Etsy Inc, Riskified, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Spero Therapeutics Inc, sells , , 2U Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sapiens International Corp NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destra Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Destra Investment Trust owns 97 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/destra+granahan+small+cap+advantage+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund
  1. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 11,056 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
  2. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 2,153 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%
  3. Workiva Inc (WK) - 7,303 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08%
  4. Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 5,426 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  5. SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 5,734 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%
New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE)

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Pulse Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enovix Corp (ENVX)

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $21.05, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 93.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $30.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $66 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (CSOD)

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $47.48 and $57.32, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Sold Out: (KIN)

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.08 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.7 and $142.82, with an estimated average price of $132.76.

Sold Out: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The sale prices were between $24.42 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $27.36.

Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund. Also check out:

1. Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus