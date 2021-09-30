Destra Investment Trust Buys ThredUp Inc, Etsy Inc, Riskified, Sells , , 2U Inc

New Purchases: TDUP, RSKD, PLSE, ENVX, CRBU,

TDUP, RSKD, PLSE, ENVX, CRBU, Added Positions: KRNT, ETSY, PAYC, WK, AXON, LXFR, SPRO, SPSC, MGNI, CSGP, OSTK, PRCH, MSP, CNMD, CMCO, ALTG, ENPH, NEO, XLRN, VCYT, SPT, CYRX, DOMO, PLOW, MTRN, EVH, LAWS, CSTL, VCEL, BLFS, NTLA, APPS, TITN, OSIS, ROLL, CSII, LQDT, RUSHA, ORGO, LOVE, GENI, CXM, ATRC, ENTA, PRO, ZETA, GLOB, RDUS, KLIC, BFAM, SGMO, AERI, NLS, CHGG, MASS, BEAM, QTRX, CLNE, INSM, BCRX, FLXN, BPMC, SKIN, CRCT, JRVR, XNCR, VCTR, BMBL, CRSP, AZTA, STRA, OSW, EDIT, MGNX, ESPR, HBIO, AMWL, TPTX, PRTK, SSTI, AFMD, VIEW, JNCE, EVER, LOPE, NLTX,

KRNT, ETSY, PAYC, WK, AXON, LXFR, SPRO, SPSC, MGNI, CSGP, OSTK, PRCH, MSP, CNMD, CMCO, ALTG, ENPH, NEO, XLRN, VCYT, SPT, CYRX, DOMO, PLOW, MTRN, EVH, LAWS, CSTL, VCEL, BLFS, NTLA, APPS, TITN, OSIS, ROLL, CSII, LQDT, RUSHA, ORGO, LOVE, GENI, CXM, ATRC, ENTA, PRO, ZETA, GLOB, RDUS, KLIC, BFAM, SGMO, AERI, NLS, CHGG, MASS, BEAM, QTRX, CLNE, INSM, BCRX, FLXN, BPMC, SKIN, CRCT, JRVR, XNCR, VCTR, BMBL, CRSP, AZTA, STRA, OSW, EDIT, MGNX, ESPR, HBIO, AMWL, TPTX, PRTK, SSTI, AFMD, VIEW, JNCE, EVER, LOPE, NLTX, Reduced Positions: TWOU, LPSN, GTLS, HQY,

TWOU, LPSN, GTLS, HQY, Sold Out: CSOD, KIN, EEFT, SPNS, FREQ,

Investment company Destra Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys ThredUp Inc, Etsy Inc, Riskified, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Spero Therapeutics Inc, sells , , 2U Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sapiens International Corp NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destra Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Destra Investment Trust owns 97 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/destra+granahan+small+cap+advantage+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 11,056 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 2,153 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30% Workiva Inc (WK) - 7,303 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08% Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 5,426 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 5,734 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Pulse Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $21.05, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 93.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $30.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $66 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $47.48 and $57.32, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.08 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19.

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.7 and $142.82, with an estimated average price of $132.76.

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The sale prices were between $24.42 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $27.36.

Destra Investment Trust sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.89.