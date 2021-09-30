Riverpark Funds Trust Buys Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, Sells Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Latch Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PRBM.U, RKLB, BACA.U, RDW, GACQ, APMIU, GLTA, SCAQ, INCR, APTMU, GSQB, XPOA, ENPC, ANZU, PSTH, GAPA, VIEW, NRAC, LMAO, ZNTE, FRW, MKTW, MKTW, CNTQ, APAC,
- Added Positions: CEQP, CTO,
- Reduced Positions: LTCH, HYG, SNIPF, INCR, FNMAS.PFD, MCDIF, MNRPC.PFD,
- Sold Out: EOCW.U, SCAQU, BKLN, GSQB.U, GGPIU, GIWWU, CBAH, ANZUU, AAC.U, ATHN.U, FINMU, ZWRKU, NRACU, FRWAU, STRE.U,
For the details of RiverPark Strategic Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Strategic Income Fund
- Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U) - 360,624 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT) - 277,191 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
- Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA) - 233,921 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
- Intercure Ltd (INCR) - 321,255 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22%
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) - 127,212 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 360,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 127,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA.U)
Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 165,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Redwire Corp (RDW)
Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Redwire Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQ)
Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 92,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU)
Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW.U)
Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp (SCAQU)
Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.85.Sold Out: G Squared Ascend II Inc (GSQB.U)
Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)
Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.32.Sold Out: GigInternational1 Inc (GIWWU)
Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.2.
