Riverpark Funds Trust Buys Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, Sells Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Latch Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riverpark Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, Redwire Corp, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, sells Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Latch Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp, Snipp Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverpark Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Riverpark Funds Trust owns 105 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RiverPark Strategic Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Strategic Income Fund
  1. Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U) - 360,624 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT) - 277,191 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA) - 233,921 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Intercure Ltd (INCR) - 321,255 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22%
  5. Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) - 127,212 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)

Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 360,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)

Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 127,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA.U)

Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 165,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Redwire Corp (RDW)

Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Redwire Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQ)

Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 92,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU)

Riverpark Funds Trust initiated holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW.U)

Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp (SCAQU)

Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.85.

Sold Out: G Squared Ascend II Inc (GSQB.U)

Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Sold Out: GigInternational1 Inc (GIWWU)

Riverpark Funds Trust sold out a holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of RiverPark Strategic Income Fund. Also check out:

1. RiverPark Strategic Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. RiverPark Strategic Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RiverPark Strategic Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RiverPark Strategic Income Fund keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

