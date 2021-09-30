Wedgewood Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: UNH,
- Added Positions: TSM,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, SBUX, KEYS, PYPL, CPRT, BKNG, FB, MSI, MSFT, CDW, FRC, ODFL,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEDGEWOOD FUND
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,416 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 9,433 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 26,155 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 12,715 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 12,111 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.
Wedgewood Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $499.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Wedgewood Fund added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 13,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.
