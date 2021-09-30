Logo
Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf Buys Oracle Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cintas Corp, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Roku Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cintas Corp, ResMed Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, Roku Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Twist Bioscience Corp, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf. As of 2021Q3, Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf owns 47 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ershares+entrepreneurs+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 63,616 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 8,014 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 12,395 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 17,540 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Block Inc (SQ) - 19,020 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.6%
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $89.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 63,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $634.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $442.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 12,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $262.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 77,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $198.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 10,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 122,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $101.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF. Also check out:

1. ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF keeps buying
