Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf Buys Oracle Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cintas Corp, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Roku Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

New Purchases: ORCL, REGN, CTAS, RMD, STLD, W, UI, NFLX, SHOP, CPRT, FRC,

ORCL, REGN, CTAS, RMD, STLD, W, UI, NFLX, SHOP, CPRT, FRC, Added Positions: PLTR, FB, GOOGL, ZM, FTNT, SNPS,

PLTR, FB, GOOGL, ZM, FTNT, SNPS, Reduced Positions: SPOT, ROKU, EXAS, TWST, TDOC, ZG, FVRR, TTD, TWLO, DDOG, CRSP, OKTA, BILL, MASI, NET, NVTA, MELI, SE, SQ, CRWD, EPAM, ETSY, SNAP, SSTK, NVDA, DKNG, VEEV, TXG, CRM, TSLA,

SPOT, ROKU, EXAS, TWST, TDOC, ZG, FVRR, TTD, TWLO, DDOG, CRSP, OKTA, BILL, MASI, NET, NVTA, MELI, SE, SQ, CRWD, EPAM, ETSY, SNAP, SSTK, NVDA, DKNG, VEEV, TXG, CRM, TSLA, Sold Out: BGNE, SKLZ, BEAM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cintas Corp, ResMed Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, Roku Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Twist Bioscience Corp, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf. As of 2021Q3, Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf owns 47 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERSHARES ENTREPRENEURS ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ershares+entrepreneurs+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 63,616 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 8,014 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 12,395 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position ResMed Inc (RMD) - 17,540 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Block Inc (SQ) - 19,020 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.6%

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $89.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 63,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $634.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $442.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 12,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $262.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 77,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $198.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 10,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 122,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Ershares Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $101.1.