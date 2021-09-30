EntrepreneurShares Series Trust Buys Oracle Corp, Cintas Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, BeiGene, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: PLTR, RMD, FRC, VSCO,

PLTR, RMD, FRC, VSCO, Added Positions: ORCL, CTAS, AMZN, REGN, STLD, GOOGL, NTRA, DHR, SNPS, AAP, FB, TITN,

ORCL, CTAS, AMZN, REGN, STLD, GOOGL, NTRA, DHR, SNPS, AAP, FB, TITN, Reduced Positions: SPOT, TDOC, MASI, TWST, TWLO, DDOG, DKNG, NET, BILL, SNAP, ETSY, ROKU, CRWD, CRSP, NVDA, SF, EPAM, FVRR, GRWG, SSTK, UTHR, BILI, CLLS, EXAS, MDB, MELI, TTD,

SPOT, TDOC, MASI, TWST, TWLO, DDOG, DKNG, NET, BILL, SNAP, ETSY, ROKU, CRWD, CRSP, NVDA, SF, EPAM, FVRR, GRWG, SSTK, UTHR, BILI, CLLS, EXAS, MDB, MELI, TTD, Sold Out: BGNE, SKLZ, BEKE,

Investment company EntrepreneurShares Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Cintas Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, BeiGene, Teladoc Health Inc, Masimo Corp, Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EntrepreneurShares Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, EntrepreneurShares Series Trust owns 69 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERShares US Large Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ershares+us+large+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,644 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.60% Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 16,127 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.55% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,586 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 51,694 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 347.06% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 6,567 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.75%

EntrepreneurShares Series Trust initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EntrepreneurShares Series Trust initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $262.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EntrepreneurShares Series Trust initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $186.45 and $203.75, with an estimated average price of $196.72. The stock is now traded at around $207.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.