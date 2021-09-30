Logo
Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf Buys Star Bulk Carriers Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Radware, Sells HUYA Inc, Futu Holdings, Fiverr International

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf (Current Portfolio) buys Star Bulk Carriers Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Radware, InMode, Embracer Group AB, sells HUYA Inc, Futu Holdings, Fiverr International, KE Holdings Inc, Niu Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf. As of 2021Q3, Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf owns 53 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ershares+nextgen+entrepreneurs+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF
  1. Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) - 77,170 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 6,533 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 15,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (FLT) - 92,848 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Shift Inc (3697) - 6,645 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 77,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $127.17, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Radware Ltd (RDWR)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Radware Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 36,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $72.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 8,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Embracer Group AB (EMBRAC B)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Embracer Group AB. The purchase prices were between $84.3 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 66,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WiseTech Global Ltd (WTC)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in WiseTech Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $54.34, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 15,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Instalco AB (INSTAL)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Instalco AB by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $364.4 and $493.2, with an estimated average price of $444.68. The stock is now traded at around $413.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Tricon Residential Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spin Master Corp (TOY)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Spin Master Corp by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $11.63.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.

Sold Out: Niu Technologies (NIU)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $21.27 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $26.75.

Sold Out: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28.

Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $31.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF. Also check out:

1. ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF keeps buying
