Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf Buys Star Bulk Carriers Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Radware, Sells HUYA Inc, Futu Holdings, Fiverr International

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Star Bulk Carriers Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Radware, InMode, Embracer Group AB, sells HUYA Inc, Futu Holdings, Fiverr International, KE Holdings Inc, Niu Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf. As of 2021Q3, Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf owns 53 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERSHARES NEXTGEN ENTREPRENEURS ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ershares+nextgen+entrepreneurs+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) - 77,170 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 6,533 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 15,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (FLT) - 92,848 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shift Inc (3697) - 6,645 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 77,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $127.17, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Radware Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 36,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $72.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 8,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in Embracer Group AB. The purchase prices were between $84.3 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 66,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf initiated holding in WiseTech Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $54.34, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 15,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Instalco AB by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $364.4 and $493.2, with an estimated average price of $444.68. The stock is now traded at around $413.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Tricon Residential Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf added to a holding in Spin Master Corp by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $11.63.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $21.27 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $26.75.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28.

Ershares Nextgen Entrepreneurs Etf sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $31.34.