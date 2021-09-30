GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Alphabet Inc, The Cooper Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Humana Inc

New Purchases: LH, GOOG, COO, MSFT, LPX, CTRA, CNXC, STL, PAYX, PPC, OZK, DELL, VOYA, SIVB, AEP, CL, HE, EXC, HRB, PEP, IP, AIZ, RE, ROKU, SO, SAGE, QRTEA, TKR, COST, SHW, MDLZ, NLY, TROW, MO, FIVE, IQV,

Added Positions: VOO, TSN, DHR, PGR, AAPL, KR, UTHR, CVS, NWS, SNA, TGT, URI,

Reduced Positions: UPRO, PG, ADBE, BIO, PEG, REGN, FB, JEF, LEN.B,
Sold Out: HUM, FHN, EA, ORI, BRK/B, BIIB, FDS, EXP, SFM, TMO, GRMN, VRSK, TOL, LEN, PFG, DISH, DT, PINC, AFL, STZ, T, HAL, CRI, UGI, BERY, NWSA, CNA, SNX, BG, VIRT, FCX, VICI, EAF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Alphabet Inc, The Cooper Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Humana Inc, First Horizon Corp, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,560 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02% ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 445,396 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,148 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82% Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 199,537 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.02% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 54,937 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 54,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2961.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.76 and $455.92, with an estimated average price of $426.88. The stock is now traded at around $420.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 25,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 116,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 181,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 95.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 199,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $327.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $180.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 121,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 352,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.86 and $214.88, with an estimated average price of $196.99. The stock is now traded at around $214.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $22.52 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $24.76.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.1 and $289.7, with an estimated average price of $282.9.

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.