GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Alphabet Inc, The Cooper Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Humana Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Alphabet Inc, The Cooper Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Alphabet Inc, The Cooper Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Humana Inc, First Horizon Corp, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidepath+tactical+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,560 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
  2. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 445,396 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,148 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82%
  4. Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 199,537 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.02%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 54,937 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 54,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2961.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.76 and $455.92, with an estimated average price of $426.88. The stock is now traded at around $420.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 25,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 116,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 181,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 95.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 199,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $327.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $180.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 121,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 352,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.86 and $214.88, with an estimated average price of $196.99. The stock is now traded at around $214.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $22.52 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $24.76.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.1 and $289.7, with an estimated average price of $282.9.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund. Also check out:

1. GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GuidePath Tactical Allocation Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus