GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

- Added Positions: IGHG, LQDH, SCHO, BIL, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: VMBS, JNK, VOO, DBA, DBB, DBE, VEA,
For the details of GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidepath+absolute+return+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 336,086 shares, 22.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 326,617 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.87%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 313,116 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 363,227 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 217,624 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $74.99. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 326,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 408.93%. The purchase prices were between $94.68 and $96.53, with an estimated average price of $95.36. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 58,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund. Also check out:
1. GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs