GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund owns 16 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 336,086 shares, 22.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 326,617 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.87% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 313,116 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 363,227 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 217,624 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%

GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $74.99. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 326,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Absolute Return Allocation Fund added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 408.93%. The purchase prices were between $94.68 and $96.53, with an estimated average price of $95.36. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 58,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.