GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund owns 26 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidepath+multi-asset+income+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 317,765 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 69,092 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 85,101 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 49,588 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 51,166 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%

GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $137.61 and $150.3, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $153.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.68 and $96.53, with an estimated average price of $95.36.

GuidePath Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.51 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $106.8.