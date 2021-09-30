Logo
GuidePath Growth and Income Fund Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Comcast Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Global X MLP ETF

Article's Main Image
Investment company GuidePath Growth and Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Comcast Corp, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Progressive Corp, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Growth and Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Growth and Income Fund owns 80 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GuidePath Growth and Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidepath+growth+and+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GuidePath Growth and Income Fund
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 280,378 shares, 38.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.85%
  2. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 74,584 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.59%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 4,204 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 9,188 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,916 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78%
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $186.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 299.85%. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $109.11, with an estimated average price of $106.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.14%. The holding were 280,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 74,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 586.94%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 166.09%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $225.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.73 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $104.17.

Sold Out: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $64 and $67.36, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.3 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $34.32.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of GuidePath Growth and Income Fund. Also check out:

1. GuidePath Growth and Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. GuidePath Growth and Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GuidePath Growth and Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GuidePath Growth and Income Fund keeps buying

