GuidePath Growth and Income Fund Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Comcast Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Global X MLP ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Comcast Corp, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Progressive Corp, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Growth and Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Growth and Income Fund owns 80 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 280,378 shares, 38.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.85% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 74,584 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.59% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 4,204 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 9,188 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,916 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78%

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $186.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 299.85%. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $109.11, with an estimated average price of $106.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.14%. The holding were 280,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 74,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 586.94%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 166.09%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $225.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.73 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $104.17.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $64 and $67.36, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.3 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $34.32.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

GuidePath Growth and Income Fund sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.