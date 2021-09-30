GuidePath Income Fund Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Investment company GuidePath Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Income Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of GuidePath Income Fund. Also check out:
1. GuidePath Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. GuidePath Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GuidePath Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GuidePath Income Fund keeps buying
For the details of GuidePath Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidepath+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GuidePath Income Fund
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 142,146 shares, 37.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 78,241 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 292,379 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 72,320 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 27,997 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
GuidePath Income Fund initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.55 and $112.07, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 27,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GuidePath Income Fund. Also check out:
1. GuidePath Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. GuidePath Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GuidePath Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GuidePath Income Fund keeps buying