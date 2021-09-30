GuidePath Income Fund Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: EMB,

EMB, Added Positions: JNK, HYEM, SCHP, BND, PFF,

JNK, HYEM, SCHP, BND, PFF, Reduced Positions: AGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuidePath Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, GuidePath Income Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 142,146 shares, 37.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 78,241 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 292,379 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 72,320 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 27,997 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

GuidePath Income Fund initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.55 and $112.07, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 27,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.