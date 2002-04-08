Logo
BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Following-on Orders from the United Arab Emirates

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) ( BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received additional orders for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The orders, in the total amount of $150,000, are for delivery through the year 2022. These orders follow the initial order of $180,000 received from this customer, which we announced at the beginning of the year.

Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “I am very pleased with the progress we have been making in the United Arab Emirates’ market. It is a new territory for us and has potential to grow our business.”


About BOS:

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

· Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

· Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

· Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

Contact:
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | [email protected]

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line), inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

