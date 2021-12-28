Logo
Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Hold Press Conference at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group announced that it will attend the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2022), which will be held from January 5 to 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. To celebrate its debut at the world's biggest tech show, HHI Group will host a press conference at their booth (#6605, West Hall, LVCC) from 1:30 to 2 p.m., on January 5.

Hyundai_Heavy_Industries_Group_Hold_Press_Conference_CES_2022.jpg

During the press conference, Kisun Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), HHI group's two main companies, will present the group's future vision. Hyogyeong Joo, an engineer at Avikus, the group's in-house venture company specializing in the development of autonomous marine navigational systems, is scheduled to introduce smart shipping mobility; Sungjoon Kim, the group's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's Advanced Research Center, will make a presentation on HHI Group's "offshore hydrogen value chain" that can cope with the climate changes threatening humanity; and Oden Ran, CEO of Clue Insights, Hyundai Doosan Infracore's big data-based heavy machinery management solution developer, will explain a safer and more efficient future construction site.

Here are topics and presenters for HHI Group's CES 2022 Press Conference:

  • HHI Group's Future Roadmap by Kisun Chung, President & CEO, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings & Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE)
  • Autonomous Marine Navigational Systems & Smart Shipping Mobility by Hyogyeong Joo, Engineer, Avikus
  • Energy's Changed Future through "Offshore Hydrogen Value Chain" by Sungjoon Kim, Head, KSOE's Advanced Research Center
  • Intelligent Robotics: Robots Make Changes in Human Society by Oden Ran, CEO, Clue Insights

[ Press Conference ]

  • Date: January 5, 2022
  • Time: 1:30 – 2 PM PST
  • Venue: HHI Group's Booth (#6605), West Hall, LVCC
    * After the press conference, the media-only booth tour will be followed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
  • R.S.V.P. to[email protected]dialinkscomm.com
    * Seats are limited due to Covid restrictions.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's Online Media Kit:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8998251-hhi-group-smart-shipping-mobility-ces/

favicon.png?sn=CN17639&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-heavy-industries-group-to-hold-press-conference-at-ces-2022-301451163.html

SOURCE Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17639&Transmission_Id=202112280554PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17639&DateId=20211228
