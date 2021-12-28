Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Hold Press Conference at CES 2022

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group announced that it will attend the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2022), which will be held from January 5 to 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. To celebrate its debut at the world's biggest tech show, HHI Group will host a press conference at their booth (#6605, West Hall, LVCC) from 1:30 to 2 p.m., on January 5.

During the press conference, Kisun Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), HHI group's two main companies, will present the group's future vision. Hyogyeong Joo, an engineer at Avikus, the group's in-house venture company specializing in the development of autonomous marine navigational systems, is scheduled to introduce smart shipping mobility; Sungjoon Kim, the group's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's Advanced Research Center, will make a presentation on HHI Group's "offshore hydrogen value chain" that can cope with the climate changes threatening humanity; and Oden Ran, CEO of Clue Insights, Hyundai Doosan Infracore's big data-based heavy machinery management solution developer, will explain a safer and more efficient future construction site.

Here are topics and presenters for HHI Group's CES 2022 Press Conference:

HHI Group's Future Roadmap by Kisun Chung , President & CEO, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings & Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE)

by , President & CEO, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings & Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) Autonomous Marine Navigational Systems & Smart Shipping Mobility by Hyogyeong Joo, Engineer, Avikus

by Hyogyeong Joo, Engineer, Avikus Energy's Changed Future through "Offshore Hydrogen Value Chain" by Sungjoon Kim , Head, KSOE's Advanced Research Center

by , Head, KSOE's Advanced Research Center Intelligent Robotics: Robots Make Changes in Human Society by Oden Ran , CEO, Clue Insights

[ Press Conference ]

Date: January 5, 2022

Time: 1:30 – 2 PM PST

Venue: HHI Group's Booth ( #6605 ), West Hall, LVCC

* After the press conference, the media-only booth tour will be followed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.

R.S.V.P. to [email protected] dialinkscomm.com

* Seats are limited due to Covid restrictions.

