LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Meadows North, a new community near Minneapolis

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Meadows North features single-family homes priced from the $330s in North Branch

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Meadows North, a new single-family home community located north of Minneapolis in North Branch, where the builder is introducing seven new floor plans. The community’s convenient location in Chisago County near I-35 provides homeowners with commuter access to the employment and attractions offered on the north side of Minneapolis, as well as proximity to an array of local amenities in North Branch and nearby Cambridge.

“We are excited to introduce the first LGI Homes community along the I-35 north corridor, where homeowners have convenient commuter access to downtown and enjoy proximity to the popular outdoor activities offered in East Central Minnesota,” said Ryan Stokes, division president at LGI Homes. “Meadows North offers residents a peaceful setting surrounded by trees and a city park inside the neighborhood. With schools, shops, restaurants and attractions nearby, and a variety of floor plans to choose from, Meadows North appeals to a wide range of buyers looking for an affordable new home north of the Twin Cities.”

Buyers may choose from seven new floor plans at Meadows North, ranging in size from 1,370 to 1,797 square feet, and featuring split-level or slab-on-grade designs with up to three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and attached two- or three-car garages. The new homes at Meadows North are move-in ready and built with modern design features such as chef-ready kitchens with upgraded counters and a full suite of stainless steel appliances, luxury plank flooring, vaulted ceilings and recessed LED lighting. Select homes also include covered front porches, game rooms, fireplaces and unfinished walkout basements prepped for future buildout. LGI plans to construct 120 single-family homes in Phase I at Meadows North, priced from the $330s.

Residents at Meadows North have access to a brand-new city park in the neighborhood, featuring a children’s playground, picnic pavilion, basketball court, paved walking trails and open recreation fields. The local area offers a variety of weekend activities for the whole family, including movie theaters, golf courses, farmers markets, wineries, zip-lining courses and more. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the community’s proximity to top-rated attractions for fishing, camping, canoeing, hiking and skiing, including Wild River State Park, Trollhaugen, Wild Mountain and Carlos Avery State Wildlife Area.

Meadows North is centrally located to a variety of stores and shopping, including North Branch County Market, the Shops at Gateway North outlet mall and Peterson’s North Branch Mill within 3 miles of the community. Target, Walmart, Kohls and other national retailers are only a short drive from the new homes at Meadows North. North Branch also offers an eclectic mix of restaurants, such as Don Julio, Tomo, Pizza Pub and Olde Brick Inn.

New homes at Meadows North are priced from the $330s, and quick move-in opportunities are available. The Meadows North information center is open daily. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 873-4728 ext 932 or visit LGIHomes.com/MeadowsNorth.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f9f3ac9-8986-4ace-a030-4bde04e9ead2

