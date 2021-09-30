T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, AbbVie Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, AbbVie Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, AbbVie Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+u.s.+large-cap+core+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,405,226 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,459 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 98,715 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 969,502 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 935,603 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $58.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,471,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 426,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 214,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 627,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 613,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 130.88%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 401,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 227.02%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 156,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 421,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in WestRock Co by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 751,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 810,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.33%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. still held 280,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.91%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $285.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. still held 176,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 21.17%. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $154.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. still held 805,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus