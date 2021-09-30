T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, AbbVie Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: BK, ZBH, ITW, LVS, SHW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, AbbVie Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,405,226 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,459 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 98,715 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 969,502 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 935,603 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $58.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,471,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 426,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 214,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 627,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 613,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 130.88%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 401,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 227.02%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 156,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 421,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in WestRock Co by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 751,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 810,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.33%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. still held 280,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.91%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $285.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. still held 176,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 21.17%. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $154.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund, Inc. still held 805,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.