Stock Portfolio Buys ConocoPhillips, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Sanofi SA, Chevron Corp, VF Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stock Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, EastGroup Properties Inc, sells Sanofi SA, Chevron Corp, VF Corp, Phillips 66, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Stock Portfolio owns 50 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stock Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stock+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stock Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,720 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,022 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,929 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,688 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 103,544 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 275,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $358.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.52 and $184.52, with an estimated average price of $173.67. The stock is now traded at around $222.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Stock Portfolio added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SAN)

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Reduced: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Stock Portfolio reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 63.4%. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Stock Portfolio still held 43,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Stock Portfolio reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 50.13%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Stock Portfolio still held 25,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stock Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Stock Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stock Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stock Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stock Portfolio keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

