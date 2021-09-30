Stock Portfolio Buys ConocoPhillips, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Sanofi SA, Chevron Corp, VF Corp

New Purchases: COP, NBIX, DECK, EGP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, EastGroup Properties Inc, sells Sanofi SA, Chevron Corp, VF Corp, Phillips 66, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Stock Portfolio owns 50 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,720 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,022 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,929 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,688 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 103,544 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 275,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $358.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Portfolio initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.52 and $184.52, with an estimated average price of $173.67. The stock is now traded at around $222.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Portfolio added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Stock Portfolio sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Stock Portfolio reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 63.4%. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Stock Portfolio still held 43,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Portfolio reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 50.13%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Stock Portfolio still held 25,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.