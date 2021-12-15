Logo
Parker McCollum Releases Additional Gold Chain Cowboy Club Memberships

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that Parker McCollum has released a further 9,000 Black Cards for his Gold Chain Cowboy Club.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card, one of the world’s first fan club NFTs, has been created as part of MusicFX’s partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum.

Following the sell-out of Parker’s Signature Collection Black Card, the “To Be Loved By You” singer is releasing 9,000 regular Gold Chain Cowboy Club memberships for fans to enjoy.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card comes with ALL the same awesome member benefits of the Signature Edition:

  • 12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club
  • Access to private jam sessions
  • VIP access to future events
  • Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection
  • Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events

In addition, all those who become Black Card holders will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club sweepstakes, where a handful of lucky members will win some of the best money can’t buy prizes, all personally selected by Parker McCollum himself.

The Parker McCollum Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card goes on sale at 12 pm PST on December 28, 2021. Please click here for further details.

“I’m so happy for my fans that this is happening,” said Parker McCollum. “This is, without doubt, the coolest thing I’ve ever done, and to be able to open up the Gold Chain Cowboy Club like this with MusicFX is just awesome.”

“We’re absolutely delighted with the reaction we’ve had so far,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “Parker’s fans are really passionate about supporting him, and with the Gold Chain Cowboy Club, we get to help him repay that love with something really special.”

For more information on MusicFX, visit www.musicfx.io.

To sign-up for the MusicFX newsletter, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. FREE ENTRY METHOD AVAILABLE. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & DC, 21 years or older. Enter between approx. 12:01 am PT on 12/15/21 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 01/07/21. For Official Rules, including how to enter, entry limitations, odds, and prize descriptions, visit SWEEPSTAKES RULES. Sponsor: CurrencyWorks USA Inc.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io

Media Contact:
Richard Hilton
[email protected]

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major-label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim, and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release of McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more, with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country, including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year, and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

Media Contact:
Marcel Pariseau
[email protected]

Taylor Bailey
[email protected]

Cindy Finke
[email protected]

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family, and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, visit www.crownandace.com.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.comand www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
[email protected]

