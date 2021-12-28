Charah Solutions Partners with Community and National Charitable Organizations Through Its Ongoing Charah Cares Philanthropic Initiative

Partnerships Illustrate Company's Commitment to Environment, Education, Diversity and Inclusion, Veterans, and Its Communities, Employees and Customers

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. ( NYSE:CHRA, Financial) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced the numerous community and national charitable organizations that the Company and its employees have supported in 2021 through the Company's ongoing Charah Cares philanthropic initiative and its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. Charah Solutions' areas of focus for philanthropic partnership include the environment, education, diversity and inclusion, veterans, as well as the Company's local communities, employees and customers. 2021 local, regional and national partners included:

Living Lands and Waters

Russell Technology Business Accelerator for black entrepreneurs in Louisville, KY

OneWest Plan Room business accelerator focused on advancing minority-owned contractor and construction businesses in Louisville, KY

National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Founders Scholarship Foundation

Diversity Scholarship Programs at Heavy Equipment Training Schools including: Stanly Community College Foundation in North Carolina Kentucky Community and Technical College System Foundation John Tyler Community College Foundation and the Community College Workforce Alliance in Virginia North Arkansas College Foundation

Hard Hat Heroes

Helmets to Hardhats

Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville, KY

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, NC

Fund for the Arts

Crusade for Children

St. John Center

The Angel Tree

St. Vincent de Paul

Javanon Futbol Club and Youth Soccer Scholarships

American Red Cross

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

7 employee grants

"This year and every year, we focus on giving back to organizations and initiatives that are important to our Company as well as our employees," said Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions President and CEO. "Our Charah Cares philanthropic initiative and our ESG plan are intentional to support our communities and the causes important to our employees and our industry. Our concern for the wellbeing of our communities and the environment is genuine, as demonstrated by the number of community and charitable organizations that we support. We are also committed to diversity and inclusion including specific diversity initiatives and programs to accelerate this growth for minorities and women at all levels of the Company and with suppliers. Most recently, I am so proud of how our team has come together to support those impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky, sending both donations and much needed supplies to the region where Charah Solutions was founded nearly 35 years ago."

More details will be available in the 2021 ESG Report in March 2022. The current 2020 ESG Report is available for download on the Company's website at www.charah.com/sustainability.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

