Aehr Test Systems to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 6, 2022

4 minutes ago
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021 on Thursday, January 6, 2022 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

What:Aehr Test Systems second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results conference call.
When:Thursday, January 6, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT).
Dial in Number:To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or +1 929-477-0577
(International) and give the participant passcode 5907605.
Webcast:To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com.
Call Replay:A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Contacts:
Aehr Test SystemsMKR Investor Relations Inc.
Ken SpinkTodd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Chief Financial OfficerAnalyst/Investor Contact
(510) 623-9400 x309(323) 468-2300
[email protected]
