Minim To Announce New Products At CES 2022

MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. ( MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announces that it will unveil its latest innovations for smart homes and service providers at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, the world’s largest consumer tech event from January 5th-8th in Las Vegas. With multiple new product highlights, the Company plans to exhibit at ShowStoppers® , speak at the CONNECTIONS™ Summit , and participate in the Shelly Palmer Innovation Series , in addition to a public announcement.

"Whether virtual or in person, we are thrilled to reveal new products during CES 2022,” said Gray Chynoweth, Minim CEO. “We are closely monitoring show conditions and alternate meeting formats for the safety of our employees. As is scheduled today, it will be our first time participating in ShowStoppers®, which brings together technology brands and hundreds of leading tech journalists from around the world. Attendees will discover how easy it is to secure, personalize, and optimize home networks with the motosync app, powered by Minim.”

Consumer interest in a service that can proactively identify and resolve network issues more than doubled in 2021 alone , according to leading industry analyst Parks Associates. This topic and more will be discussed by Cristina Martinho, Minim Vice President of Performance Marketing, as she joins the Smart Home Growth Strategies panel at CONNECTIONS™, The Premier Connected Home Conference, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00 - 4:40 p.m. PST in the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas. On the panel, Martinho will be joined by executives from Parks Associates , Masonite , the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) , Assa Abloy , and GE Lighting .

“The smart home market is projected to reach $138.9 billion by 2026 as consumers look for more ways to make their homes smarter and more efficient,” said Martinho. “I look forward to discussing how new partnerships and integrations in the smart home industry can cultivate a more integrated, seamless user experience.” Martinho will also be attending The NPD Group’s Conversation and Cocktails: CES Edition event.

To meet with Minim at the show or schedule a virtual session, please visit: https://hello.minim.com/ces2022

EVENT DETAILS

Session: Showstoppers®

Where: Wynn Hotel Las Vegas

When: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Duration: 6 - 10 p.m. PST

Registration Link - This event requires paid registration.

Session: Smart Home Growth Strategies Panel at CONNECTIONS™

Where: Venetian Hotel Las Vegas

When: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Duration: 4:00 - 4:40 p.m. PST

Registration Link - This event requires paid registration.

Session: Shelly Palmer Innovation Series

Where: YouTube Live

When: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Duration: 8 - 9 a.m. PST

Registration Link - This event requires paid registration.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Nicole Zheng at (908) 337-2481 or [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or [email protected]

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

