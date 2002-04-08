Logo
Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces Strategy to Uplist to A Major Exchange

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. ( TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced it has retained Craft Capital Management LLC as its exclusive financial advisor to assist the Company in listing on a national exchange. Towards this end, the Company has received the approval of a majority of its shareholders to effect a reverse stock split, which would only be utilized at the appropriate time to meet the minimum bid price requirement for listing on a national exchange.

Touchpoint CEO, Mark White, commented, “Earlier this year, we completed the transformational acquisition of World Championship Air Race Limited. Our AIR RACE World Championship will build on the significant legacy that the Red Bull Air Race leaves behind, and is well positioned to deliver one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events. I truly believe 2022 will be an exciting year with numerous upcoming catalysts, including our first AIR RACE, which is shaping up extremely well. Towards this end, our goal is to list on a national exchange, which we believe will help drive much greater awareness for the company within the investment community as we execute on our strategy.”

AIR RACE World Championship is a race format originally developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. It was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season. It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1021
[email protected]

