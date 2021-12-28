Logo
Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Extends Agency Services To Represent HoneyDrip.com Creators To Brands

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced it has extended its agency services to include its HoneyDrip.com creators for representation to brands and sponsors. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

Souladay.jpg

"As the HoneyDrip.com site gets bigger and more creators are joining, we have started getting requests from brands to hire our female creators to promote their products and services on social media," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Its another means of making income for many of our creators. CMGR has been providing these services to large mainstream social media creators for a year and a half now, so this was a natural progression of our HoneyDrip business. Many of the creators have large Instagram accounts, used to promote products to their mostly male following."

Creators can apply via email to [email protected]

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CH_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY17519&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-group-inc-extends-agency-services-to-represent-honeydripcom-creators-to-brands-301451084.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17519&Transmission_Id=202112280823PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17519&DateId=20211228
WRITTEN BY
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

