The Home Depot Expands Everyday Military Discount Benefit for All Veterans

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® has enhanced its military discount benefit to include all U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses every day, reaffirming the company's commitment to serving the U.S. military community nationwide.

the_home_depot_logo.jpg

Our dedication to our servicemen and women has never been stronger.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit via The Home Depot app will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchases in stores and online. Registering through the customer app not only expands the discount to online purchases beyond the stores' aisles, but also makes it faster and easier for customers to check out when utilizing the discount benefit.

"We're proud to expand this Military Discount Benefit for families who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Ted Decker, president and COO of The Home Depot. "From our product discount to The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to veteran causes, our dedication to our servicemen and women has never been stronger."

This new Military Discount Benefit is just one way The Home Depot supports the military. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

This year, the Foundation recognized 10 years of partnership and impact on veteran issues with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America, Operation Homefront, Semper Fi & America's Fund and U.S.VETS, among others.

With more than 35,000 associates who are veterans and military spouses, The Home Depot's support for the military also extends to its workforce. This year, the company was recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly® company for the nineteenth year in a row.

For more information about the newly expanded military discount benefit, visit homedepot.com/military.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

###

favicon.png?sn=CL17418&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-expands-everyday-military-discount-benefit-for-all-veterans-301451025.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

