Heska to Present at the Upcoming Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

PR Newswire

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 28, 2021

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

heska_Logo.jpg

Mr. Wilson's presentation will be available to registered attendees in a live format via the conference website and an audio-only version will be available to the public at Heska Audio-Only J.P. Morgan 2022 Health Care Conference Presentation. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Heska's website shortly after the event and a replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Wilson and members of Heska management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings on January 11th. To request a meeting, please contact J.P. Morgan at [email protected] or Heska Investor Relations at [email protected].

For more information regarding the J.P. Morgan 2022 Healthcare Conference, visit: J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference Website.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA17561&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-to-present-at-the-upcoming-annual-jp-morgan-health-care-conference-301451110.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

