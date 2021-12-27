Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T. Treace (insider trades) sold 81,670 shares of TMCI on 12/27/2021 at an average price of $16.72 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.
