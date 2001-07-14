Logo
PulteGroup's Built to Honor® Program Dedicates New Mortgage-Free Home to Gold Star Family in Raleigh

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This holiday season the family of fallen Green Beret Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin received the gift of homeownership thanks to PulteGroup’s Built+to+Honor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E program. Gold Star spouse Maggie Duskin was presented with the keys to her new home in Pulte’s Rutherford community in Fuquay-Varina during a celebratory event last week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005037/en/

BTH2021-84.jpg

Gold Star spouse Maggie Duskin holds up the key to her new mortgage-free home in Pulte's Rutherford community. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two story, 2,800+ sq. ft. single-family home was fully furnished, and included a grand holiday surprise: a Christmas tree adorned with wrapped presents underneath which was set up in their living room, ready to help the Duskins celebrate their first holiday season in the new home.

“It was an honor for our team to build this home for Maggie and we were thrilled to welcome her just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Vice President of Construction Operations at PulteGroup’s Raleigh division Mikkel Thompson. “We hope this home becomes the place where the Duskin family will gather and spend meaningful time together, especially when the family’s two older sons, who are both active-duty Army soldiers, come visit.”

The home was built in partnership with Operation+Coming+Home, in honor of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin’s military service and sacrifice. Maggie and her 19-year-old daughter Lexie were first surprised with the news that they would receive the home in June. This is the fourth home dedicated in Raleigh through the Built to Honor program and the first for a Gold Star family recipient in the market.

This dedication completes a busy year for the Built to Honor program, delivering seven new mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans in Texas, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and North Carolina.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: %40BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com%2FBuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: %40PulteGroupNews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211228005037r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005037/en/

