The Fifth Third Foundation Announces More Than $23 Million in 2021 Grants

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Fifth Third Foundation at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced grants of more than $23 million in 2021. The philanthropic organization made the awards to nearly 140 organizations that focus on culture, civic and community programs, nonprofits, small businesses, affordable housing, financial literacy and workforce development efforts.

“Regardless of the neighborhood where one lives or works, every community is an ever-evolving, all-encompassing entity for those who call it home,” said Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office. “We realize the philanthropic gifts from the Fifth Third Foundation create positive and long-lasting impacts that ultimately provide opportunities for those communities to be strengthened.”

The Foundation grants were given to more than 35 organizations that collaborate with Fifth Third’s community development and social responsibility department; more than 50 designated nonprofit programs that support homeownership, affordable housing, small business development, and financial stability for individuals and families; and more than 40 organizations that are affiliated with Fifth Third’s accelerating racial equality equity and inclusion initiative.

Stefanie Steward-Young, senior vice president and chief corporate social responsibility officer, Fifth Third, explained that the investments from the Fifth Third Foundation help to drive positive social impacts. “We are committed to supporting efforts that improve lives and strengthens communities.”

One of the organizations to receive a grant tied to Fifth Third’s accelerating racial equality equity and inclusion initiative was NeighborWorks America, an organization that creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities. Most recently, Fifth Third and NeighborWorks network organizations have worked together to respond to the local needs of communities and families who have been impacted by the pandemic across the Bank’s footprint. Together, they have provided more than 31,000 critical services, including rental assistance, health resources, and food distribution.

“The support from the Fifth Third Foundation will advance local strategies to accelerate minority homeownership and wealth-building in communities across the country,” said Valerie Navy-Daniels, senior vice president of NeighborWorks America.

In addition to providing funds to organizations such as NeighborWorks, the Fifth Third Foundation provided nearly $20 million in support to Fifth Third’s Neighborhood Investment Program, an initiative designed to support and revitalize nine majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced the effects of disinvestment.

Another organization that received funds from Fifth Third Foundation was the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County location. Karriem Edwards, the club’s vice president of development, said the Fifth Third Foundation grant will support the club’s premier Keystone leadership program, which will free staff and members to focus on leadership development instead of fund raising. “We’re grateful for the support from the Fifth Third Foundation,” Edwards said. “These dollars will help us provide much-needed services for the young adults who rely on our programs every day.”

About the Fifth Third Foundation

The Fifth Third Foundation is part of The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, that serves as trustee, co-trustee or agent for more than 300 private and corporate foundations that grant millions of dollars annually to worthy charities across the United States. The foundations support a variety of causes, from education to the arts and from basic-needs organizations like shelters and counseling centers to environmental projects and animal rescue. People can apply for grants by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cybergrants.com%2Fpls%2Fcybergrants%2Fquiz.display_question%3Fx_gm_id%3D6990%26amp%3Bx_quiz_id%3D8160.

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. It supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005013/en/

